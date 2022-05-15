Rivian recalls 2022 R1T EV due to airbag sensor calibration issue 

Rivian has issued a recall of around 502 units of its electric pickup truck 2022 R1T due to an airbag activation issue at the front passenger seat that can lead to the injury of a child sitting on the passenger seat or in a child's seat placed there. Reportedly, the issue lies with the seat of the electric pickup truck. Rivian has reportedly shared till now it has not received any information that has led to an injury due to this fault.

The units of the R1T electric pickup truck that may be affected by this issue have been manufactured between 21 September 2021 through 12 April 2022. During the EV company's first-quarter earnings call, it shared it manufactured around 5,000 electric vehicles since the factory started operation. Rivian has delivered 2,148 electric pickup trucks to customers till now. This delivery number includes an R1T electric truck, an Amazon delivery van and some number of the R1S SUV.

Rivian has shared that to fix the seat issue, owners can pull into one of the company's 20 service centres located around the country where a new seat will be installed free of charge. The EV company also added that until the replacement is done, owners should refrain from putting children or infants in the front passenger seat of the affected electric vehicles. The EV maker will notify owners of the affected electric pickup truck through a phone call or text, email and mail by July 1. The company also said that customers can call the customer helpline if they have any queries.

In another developement, Ford sold eight million shares of Rivian for $214 million. Being the fourth largest stakeholder in the EV company, this move comes at a time when the EV maker is struggling in the highly competitive market. Rivian R1T electric pickup truck also rivals the likes of the Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

