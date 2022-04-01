HT Auto
Home Auto News Electric Truck Maker Rivian Says Russia Ukraine War Worsens Supply Chain Woes

Electric truck maker Rivian says Russia-Ukraine war worsens supply-chain woes

Rivian blames the dispute between Russia and Ukraine, along with the ongoing pandemic and inflation, for disruptions to and delays in operations.
By :
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 06:52 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is adding to supply chain pressures and costs, becoming one of the first U.S. automakers to cite the war in Eastern Europe as a risk and headwind.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, Rivian blamed the dispute between Russia and Ukraine, along with the ongoing pandemic and inflation, for “disruptions to and delays" in operations. The Irvine, California-based company also listed the conflict as a factor in higher component costs --  including battery metals, which it said have risen “considerably."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Fire breaks out inside Rivian's electric vehicle plant, reason unknown)

The Amazon.com Inc.-backed EV upstart has struggled to ramp up production of its debut battery-powered vehicles. The company had an embarrassing U-turn on raising prices earlier this month, a move it originally attributed to a supply chain crunch and price pressures. It also gave a tepid production forecast of 25,000 vehicles, half of what the company’s Normal, Illinois, plant is capable of building.

Rivian shares fell 3.4% to close at $50.24 in New York on Thursday. The stock is down more than 50% in the first three months of this year. 

(Also read | EV maker Rivian delays deliveries of vehicles with big battery packs to 2023

“There have been very sizable increases in recent months in the cost of key metals, including lithium, nickel, aluminum, and cobalt with volatility in pricing expected to persist for the foreseeable future," Rivian said in the filing, without explicitly linking the price pressures to the war. 

In total, Rivian made 13 references to Ukraine in the filing. The company hadn’t previously made any explicit references to the war as a risk factor or headwind, but had acknowledged rising commodity prices and ongoing parts procurement challenges.

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 06:52 AM IST
TAGS: Russia Ukraine Rivian EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Electric truck maker Rivian says Russia-Ukraine war worsens supply-chain woes
Electric truck maker Rivian says Russia-Ukraine war worsens supply-chain woes
Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs
Delhi govt provides subsidies to over 82,000 EV owners, registers 139,945 EVs
Volkswagen to give green signal to Audi, Porsche for Formula One entry
Volkswagen to give green signal to Audi, Porsche for Formula One entry
EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari
EV prices in India to be equal to petrol cars within two years: Nitin Gadkari
Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here
Formula One cars to race through Las Vegas streets in 2023: Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city