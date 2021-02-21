Amazon-backed American electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has reconfirmed that its electric pickup truck delivery will commence in June 2021. Ahead of that, the EV manufacturer has shown off the upcoming pickup’s off-roading skills.

While the Rivian R1T promises to be a lot less harmful to the planet earth as compared to the available fuel-guzzling models, but it might be just as capable as the ICE-powered ones. The EV startup has shared a new video of its most anticipated electric pickup that is undergoing off-road testing in Arizona. And as it appears, the Rivian R1T won’t have any problem keeping up with its internal combustion-engine powered cousins. In fact, at some point, it might even outperform them as well.

The Rivian R1T prototypes were tested in all kinds of conditions, including extreme cold and extreme heat, on off-road trails, in the laboratory, and, of course, crash-tested too, as the videos have revealed.

The Rivian R1T Launch Edition will start delivery in June 2021, while the Adventure and Explore variants will start delivery from January 2022. After the introduction of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck, the EV startup will also launch the Rivian R1S electric SUV. Launch Edition of the electric SUV will start delivery in August 2021, while the Adventure and Explore editions will start delivery from January 2022.

As the video shows the battery-powered pickup truck’s off-roading prowess, the EV makes its way down a slippery gravel road with all four wheels crawling steadily forward. In another clip, the truck is shown making its way up a steep hill.

The Rivian R1T is powered by a 135 kWh battery pack and capable of generating 754 hp of power and 826 lb-ft of torque. Upon launch, the Rivian R1T is expected to challenge the Tesla Cybertruck and even to Ford F-Series models as well.