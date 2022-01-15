Copyright © HT Media Limited
Retro-looking Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto makes debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

The one-off custom Nissan Z Proto gets retro-styled black wheels wrapped in vintage tyres, featuring white lettering to mimic the Z432R race car.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 03:54 PM
The one-off custom Nissan Z Proto is finished in a striking orange colour, inspired from the Z432R.

Nissan showcased the 2023 Fairlady Z Customized Proto at the Tokyo Auto Salon, alongside the original Z Proto and its prototype version. In Japan, the Nissan Z takes on the ‘Fairlady' badge but is the same new turbocharged coupe that'll be sold in the US.

Nissan will produce 240 units of the new Z in the Proto spec that is finished in yellow with a black roof, bronze-colored wheels, and yellow brake calipers, just like the Z Proto concept version.

Mechanically, the new Z sources power from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine that produces 400 horsepower at 6400 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque all the way from 1600 to 5200 rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

(Also read | Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices)

The one-off custom Z Proto is finished in a striking orange colour, inspired from the Z432R. Apart from its attractive paint scheme, the custom Z Proto also shares connection with its 1970s ancestor given its assortment of black accents and a split front grille. These can be noticed on the hood, side profile, roof, and also at the back. Additionally, the vehicle gets retro-styled black wheels wrapped in vintage tyres, featuring white lettering to mimic the Z432R race car. Nissan says the car was made to honor the Z's heritage and to "gauge customer and fan interest for potential future accessory offerings", Car and Driver reported.

The sports car's silhouette features subtle overfenders at both axles and orange brake calipers in body-matching tones as well as the outline of the wheel's center cap. There is also a spoiler mounted on the tailgate, just like the 2023 Z in the hotter Performance trim, but slightly larger and with more of those black accents. Adding to the vehicle's appeal is the custom exhaust with a unique design for the dual finishers.

 

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 03:54 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Z Proto Nissan Fairlady Z Nissan
