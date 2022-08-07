HT Auto
Home Auto News Renault On Right Track With New Megane E Tech Electric Model, Says Ceo

Renault on right track with new Megane E-Tech electric model, says CEO

Renault Megane E-Tech model, which is being widely advertised in French media, also became the country's best-selling electric vehicle in July.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2022, 18:05 PM
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric SUV. (Twitter/Renault group)
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric SUV. (Twitter/Renault group)
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric SUV. (Twitter/Renault group)
The all-new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric SUV.

Renault's latest electric model Megane E-Tech SUV has been doing well for the brand and the company's CEO Luca de Meo said that the French carmaker is on the right track with its turnaround at a time of increased challenges for the automotive industry. The automaker sold 25,000 Megane E-Tech vehicles in three months even though new car registrations have fallen this year in France.

The Megane E-Tech model, which is being widely advertised in French media, also became the country's best-selling electric vehicle in July, as per data by Avere-France. “The democratization of the electric car will take place in Europe and involves products at affordable prices," de Meo said in an interview. Still, costs are rising for materials needed for EV batteries and that means the “equation is hard," he said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Renault is working on its turn around plan and is counting on a series of new EV models to take on bigger rivals such as Volkswagen AG and Stellantis as several European carmakers battle a shortage in semiconductors and rising inflation that could impact consumers' ability to spend money on costlier electric vehicles.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Renault to carry on with separating electric and combustion engine businesses)

On July 29, Renault raised its outlook for 2022 after posting a net loss in the first half of the year. "Our first half performance and hiked full-year guidance should quieten those who said Renault couldn’t survive," de Meo told the publication.

The company is working on “restructuring and strong execution are paying off," Bernstein & Co. analyst Daniel Roeska wrote in an August 4 note to clients. Still, “tides may turn in 2023" as the carmaker faces multiple headwinds, he said.

In a separate development, the automaker is also carrying on with its plan to carve out electric and combustion-engine businesses, even without its Japanese auto-making partner Nissan. The plan of splitting up of the struggling automaker's operations is gaining traction after it held talks with French unions and had discussions with top management of its alliance partners - Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 18:04 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault Megane E-Tech Megane E-Tech electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at ₹1.50 lakh
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.50 lakh
Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk
Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk
Renault on right track with new Megane E-Tech electric model, says CEO
Renault on right track with new Megane E-Tech electric model, says CEO
Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 caught testing in Nurburgring
Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 caught testing in Nurburgring
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter may soon get new colour variant
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter may soon get new colour variant

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city