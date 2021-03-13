Renault Kiger to Hyundai Venue: The 5 most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India

Renault Kiger to Hyundai Venue: The 5 most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India3 min read . 05:09 PM IST
- Renault Kiger recently toppled Nissan Magnite SUV as the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
The sub-four-meter compact segment is becoming increasingly popular in the Indian market. Due to the low price, sporty look and better space, the vehicles of this segment are being liked by most of the people. In view of this interest of customers, many new models have entered the market in the last few years. Compact SUVs of many companies from Tata to Nissan are available in the market.
Here is a look at the five most affordable sub-compact SUVs currently available in India.
French carmaker Renault recently launched its cheapest compact SUV Kiger. The price of this SUV ranges between ₹5.45 lakh and ₹9.55 lakh, making this the most affordable in the segment. Kiger SUV is available in 5 variants with dual tone color option. It comes with two petrol engines, in one variant, the carmaker has given a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine which generates 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque. The other has a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine which generates 100PS power and 160Nm torque. Renault has also included features like 7 inch digital instrument cluster, LED projector headlamp, cruise control, steering mounted control, voice recognition technology, push button start and stop and automatic climate control with 8 inch touch screen infotainment system.
Nissan Magnite was India’s most affordable sub-compact SUV when it was launched late last year. But it has lost out to Renault Kiger by a small margin now. The price Magnite SUV ranges between ₹5.49 lakh to ₹9.59 lakh. Magnite SUV has recently passed the ASEAN NCAP crash test with a 4-star rating. The Magnite SUV is built on the CMF-A modular platform. It has features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16 dual tone alloy wheels, air purifiers, wireless charger, ambient lighting, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). Magnite also gets a similar engine under the hood that powers Renault Kiger.
Kia Sonet is placed third on the list of most affordable sub-compact SUV in India. Sonet SUV is available with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The price of the SUV ranges between ₹6.79 lakh and ₹13.19 lakh. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine can generate 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque. The 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine can churn out 83PS of power and torque of 115Nm. The diesel variant uses a 1.5-litre engine that generates 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque. Kia Sonet has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, which can be connected to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from this, features such as air purifiers, sunroof, wireless charging, 6 airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and vehicle stability management are also available.
At fourth place is Hyundai Venue, one of the leaders of the segment. The price of Venue sub-compact SUV ranges between ₹6.86 lakh and ₹11.66 lakh. Venue is available with two petrol and one diesel engine options. Like most of its rivals, Venue is also packed with features such as auto climate control, rear AC vents, Hyundai's BlueLink technology, wireless mobile charging, cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and sunroof.
The fifth most affordable sub-compact SUV in Indian market is Tata Nexon. It is regarded as one of the safest cars in India after it received 5-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. The price of Nexon SUV ranges between ₹7.09 lakh and ₹12.79 lakh. It gets a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine that can generate 120PS of power and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine can generate 110PS of power and 260Nm of torque. Nexon also gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be connected to Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Apart from this, features such as Digital Instrument Cluster, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Cruise Control, Auto AC, Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Isofix Child Seat.
