Renault delivers over 3,000 cars during Dhanteras, Diwali despite chip crisis

French carmaker Renault on Monday announced that it delivered more than 3,000 cars during the occasions of Dhanteras and Diwali in the country. The company managed to complete record deliveries thanks to its robust product-offensive strategy despite the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor crisis.

The carmaker, which is in its 10th year of operations in the country, delivered vehicles including Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, Renault Triber and Renault Kwid models to the customers.

The AMT and CVT variants of these have been gaining more popularity among customers as compared to manual transmission. "We expect to continue the momentum in the remaining year as well and look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

(Also read | Renault to launch Arkana in India? French carmaker teases this SUV)

Renault Kiger is the latest product that was launched by the carmaker in the country in February this year. The SUV is offered in the country in five trims - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ and RXT(O). Kiger comes equipped with two engine options - 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm, and 1.0 L petrol engine with an output of 72 PS and 96 Nm.

The model gets a five-speed manual and a five-speed automatic gearbox on the 1.0 L petrol engine, and five-speed manual and five-speed X-TRONIC CVT gearbox on the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. The RXT (O) variant, which was launched in August as part of the brand's 10-year celebrations, comes with both manual and automatic transmissions options. Kiger recently achieved an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.5 kmpl, best in segment fuel efficiency.

As part of its 10th year anniversary celebration in India, Renault also launched the all-new Kwid MY21 in September. The new model looks at upping the safety quotient of the small and affordable passenger vehicle.

Renault is working on increasing its network reach in the country, not just in metro cities but also in rural markets. Currently, the company has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints including over 250 Workshop On Wheels locations across the country.