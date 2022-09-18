HT Auto
Registered vehicle scrapping facility don't require cyber security certification

The process of deregistration of vehicle scrapping facility has now become more simplified and made IT-driven.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 18:34 PM
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH) has said that the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) do not require necessary cyber security certifications. In a series of tweets, the ministry said RVSF will not be required to verify the record of the vehicles with local police before the scrapping of vehicles. The process of deregistration has now become more simplified and made IT-driven.

The ministry also said that it notified new rules to simplify and streamline the Trade Certificate regime in a bid to promote ease of doing business. This is because the existing regulations had some anomalies which were causing harassment in business establishments. “Accordingly, Trade Certificate will be required only in case of vehicles which are neither registered nor temporarily registered," the ministry said.

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari reempahsize on use of biofuel)

Further, the Application for Trade Certificate can be made electronically on Vahan portal, without visiting the RTO, the ministry informed. The vehicle scrappage policy came into effect from April 1, 2022. The policy was announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, and provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after 15 years. 

In a separate development, the ministry has urged the consumer affairs ministry to ask e-commerce companies to stop online sale of devices that have been designed to disable car seat belt alarms, a senior government official told PTI. Based on a complaint from MoRTH in May this year, the Central Consumer Protection Authority had sent notices to e-commerce companies selling such devices.

Further, to enhance safety of all passengers in vehicles, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats as well. He highlighted the need for such alarms in rear seats as well in the aftermath of the fatal accident of former Tata Sons chairman.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 18:32 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle scrapping facility MoRTH road ministry
