Nitin Gadkari reemphasise on use of biofuel

More use of sustainable fuel solutions such as biodiesel, bio CNG will help substitute imports of petrol and diesel, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He also stressed on the need for more cultivation of sugarcane and bamboo for the production of cost-effective fuels like ethanol and bio-ethanol, reports PTI. This minister also said that this move would curb pollution.

This is not the first time he has emphasised on the need to focus on biofuels as a greener alternative to petrol and diesel. Previously as well, Nitin Gadkari has batted for the requirement of increased use of biodiesel, bio CNG and all other types of biofuel in the transport sector in an attempt to reduce the import of fossil fuels. Incidentally, 80 per cent of India's petrol and diesel requirement is imported from overseas, which results in a huge sum of foreign money expenditure.

The minister also talked about the need to reduce the cost of logistics in India, which is currently higher than in China, the US and European countries. Logistics cost in India as a percentage of GDP is 16 per cent, which is very high, he said, adding that it is ten per cent in China and nearly eight per cent in the US and Europe.

Gadkari also emphasised on the need to connect rail and road transport with the waterways, which would enhance the movability of products and goods along with passengers as well.

As he said, the idea is to make waterways a popular mode of transport for passengers and goods as this will help in bringing down the import cost of petrol and diesel, which is around ₹16 lakh crore for the country annually. "Our first priority is waterways, second railways, third road and lastly aviation. Bringing down logistics costs will help in generating employment in the country," he said.

The minister further said that the Prime Minister Gati Shakti programme would help in coordination among various departments, and a shared right of way would be developed.

