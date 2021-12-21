Home > Auto > News > Red card! Mancheste United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets driving ban. Here's why
File photo of Manchester United player Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (REUTERS)
File photo of Manchester United player Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (REUTERS)

Red card! Mancheste United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets driving ban. Here's why

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 11:26 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Lawyers of Aaron Wan-Bissaka said he wasn't aware he had been disqualified for driving because notification letters were sent to his former residence.

Manchester United football team's full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been handed a six-year driving ban and a fine £30,000 after he previously admitted to driving while disqualified and without insurance, among other charges.

As per reports in the UK press, Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty after he did not provide driver details for two speeding offenses in September of 2020.

His lawyers reportedly said that the 24-year-old footballer was not aware of the details of the speeding offenses because the notification letters were sent to his former home and not to his present address.

Wan-Bissaka's Lamborghini Urus had previously been seized by police after the vehicle had been flagged to stop. A previous conviction had already caused a six points on the footballer's license, as per UK laws. 

But that he was not aware he had been disqualified from driving was not good enough to save Wan-Bissaka from a six-month driving ban and the hefty £30,000 penalty. 

  • First Published Date : 21 Dec 2021, 11:26 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue