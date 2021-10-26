Range Rover Velar was the most stolen car in 2020 in this country

Car thieves in Germany seem to have an affinity for high-riding premium SUVs as eight out of the top ten most stolen vehicles in the country in 2020 were SUVs with Range Rover Velar occupying the top position, Autobuild reported. Velar was followed by BMW X6 and Kia Stinger.

The Range Rover Velar saw a stealing rate of 15.5 among 1,000 examples of insured cars and an average claims expenditure of $60,467 (around ₹45 lakh), as per data published by the German Insurance Association (GDV), the report stated.

Average claims expenditure for the BMW X6 averaged around $52,641 ( ₹39.5 lakh) while that for the Kia Stinger averaged around $36,794 ( ₹27.6 lakh).

The fourth place in the list of top ten most stolen cars in Germany was occupied by the flagship Range Rover which was the most expensive stolen bunch with an average claims expenditure of around $69,646 ( ₹52.2 lakh). The list was followed by Lexus NX and Toyota Land Cruiser in fifth and sixth place. The cheapest vehicle on the top 10 list was the Toyota Prius in seventh place.

The first sportscar in the list includes a Porsche 911 in eighth place followed by the Ford Edge. The tenth place was a tie between the BMW X5 and the Hyundai Santa Fe.

In terms of brands, the list of most stolen vehicle was topped by Land Rover with a ratio of 1.9 per 1,000. Second was Porsche with a ratio of 1.0 per 1,000 followed by Mazda - 0.7 per 1,000. Then was Mitsubishi with a ratio of 0.5 per 1,000 and finally Toyota/Lexus with ratio of 0.5 per 1,000.

Most cases of car theft were reported from Berlin - the largest city and the capital of Germany - with around 2,276 insured vehicles stolen in 2020. However, the number of car thefts in the country fell during lockdown to 10,697 fully insured vehicles in 2020 from 14,229 vehicles a year ago. But the thieves targeted premium and expensive vehicles with the total damage estimated at around $248 million.