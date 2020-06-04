Rajasthan government to buy 100 fire brigade vehicles for locust control

The Rajasthan government has decided to purchase 100 fire brigade vehicles from the State Disaster Response Fund, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The vehicles will be used in locust control and other calamity relief operations, it said.

District collectors have also been allocated fund from SDRF to purchase tractor- mounted sprayers, besides other vehicles and chemicals and making arrangements for locust control.

Reviewing the locust attack situation in the state through a video conference, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in the statement, said that there will be no dearth of fund for locust control activities.

He also directed officials to complete the recruitment of assistant agriculture officers and agriculture observers for deploying more human resources in locust control operations.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said there is possibility of more locust attacks in the state in future and district-wise strategy was needed to address the situation.

Revenue Minister Harish Choudhury, Forest Minister Sukhram Vishnoi, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other senior officials were present in the video conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.