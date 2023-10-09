HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Purple Line Of Bengaluru Metro Opens, Brings Relief From Mad Road Traffic Below

Dreaded Bengaluru road traffic gets some reprieve as Purple Line of metro opens

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2023, 14:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Bengaluru is as famous for its pleasant weather as it is infamous for its chocker-blocked road traffic situations. But while driving at a snail's pace may have become part of routine for many in the city, there is a new option for many others. The Purple Line of the Bengaluru metro began operations from Monday and many locals took to social media channels to highlight how much more convenient it was than taking a car or bike.

Namma Metro
Screenshot from video posted on X by ANI
Namma Metro
Screenshot from video posted on X by ANI

Two lines of Namma Metro - Krishnarajapuram – Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri – Challaghatta - were opened on Monday. This effectively opened the entire stretch of Whitefield in the east and Challaghatta in the west, a distance of around 43 kilometres, to commuters. There are a total of 37 stations in the entire stretch.

The metro service network in Bengaluru is currently the second-largest in the country, behind only Delhi Metro. The opening of the entire Whitefield-Challaghatta stretch is significant because Whitefield has a number of tech parks and thousands of people work here. The metro services not only adds to the convenience of those travelling between the two stretches but is more than likely to take off many private vehicles which would otherwise be used for personal commuting. Additionally, it relieves pressure on other mass-transit options as well.

According to reports, the entire stretch will take around 82 minutes to cover each way. It is further reported that the train frequency on the stretch will be anywhere between eight minutes to 15 minutes, depending on the time of day. Tickets are priced at around 60 per person for the entire stretch.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2023, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Bengaluru traffic Bengaluru Metro

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.