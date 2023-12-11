HT Auto
In Punjab, more people died in road crash in 2022 than those injured, says NCRB

11 Dec 2023
Road accidents in Punjab have killed more people than injuring commuters last year. According to a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), this has been the trend in the state for the past two years now. In 2022, Punjab witnessed 6,122 road accidents in which 4,688 people were killed and 3,372 were injured. In the previous year, Punjab saw 6,097 road accidents which killed 4,516 people and injured another 3,034 commuters. This average is unique as most of the states across India witnessed less fatalities in road accidents when compared to the number of people injured.

Punjab witnessed more deaths than injuries in more than 6,000 road accidents that took place in 2022, (HT_PRINT)
Punjab witnessed more deaths than injuries in more than 6,000 road accidents that took place in 2022,

According to the report released by NCRB last week, more than 13 people were killed in Punjab every hour in road accidents that took place last year. The NCRB said bottlenecks and other hindrances to the smooth flow of traffic are indicators of road accidents. Over-speeding of vehicles is one of the biggest reasons behind road accidents in Punjab and the fatalities.

According to the NCRB data, in road accidents involving light motor vehicles like SUVs and cars, 1,101 people were killed in Punjab while 861 others were injured. Injuries and fatalities involving two-wheelers were quite high too with 2,099 deaths and 1,663 injured in the state in 2022. 215 cyclists were also killed and 112 were injured in the state during the same year. Among pedestrian victims, Punjab saw 609 deaths and 241 injuries last year.

Also Read : Road accident deaths rise in India in 2022, over-speeding remains biggest killer

To minimise road accidents and fatalities, the state government has planned to raise a special force to monitor traffic movement. The team, which will be formed with personnel from Punjab Police, will be called the Sadak Surakhya Force (Road Safety Force). They will be positioned across national and state highways which witness most of the road accidents in the state.

Also Read : Tall SUVs far riskier than shorter vehicles for pedestrians in accidents: Study

Punjab is low on the list of the state where road accidents and fatalities are the highest on national highways. In 2022, all national highways accounted for 30 per cent of the 4.46 lakh road accidents that took place in India last year. The state expressways and highways accounted for another 24 per cent. According to NCRB, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with number of fatalities on national highways with 8,236 deaths. UP was followed by Tamil Nadu with 5,978 deaths.

road accidents traffic violations

