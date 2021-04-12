This Land Rover Defender will be Prince Philip's last ride at funeral

Britain's Prince Philip – the husband of the Queen of England and the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away on 9th April aged 99, will be taken to his ceremonial funeral procession in a custom Land Rover Defender that he helped design around 15 years ago. The Land Rover was delivered to the palace in 2016, as per The Drive. The funeral will take place next Saturday, on April 17.

The custom Defender 130 Gun Bus, built by Foley Specialist Vehicles, will carry the Prince's casket to his final resting place at the Frogmore Gardens of Windsor Castle. A statement by the Royal Palace read, "His Royal Highness’s coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover - which The Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers, in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St George’s Chapel, for the Funeral Service." However, the Royal Palace has also kept a second Defender on standby as a backup.

The Duke's funeral procession will be held coming Saturday. "The Coffin will emerge from the State Entrance and all those in the Procession and in the Quadrangle will pay compliments. The Bearer Party will place the Coffin onto the Land Rover and withdraw," the royal statement said.

As reported by Thee Drive, the builder of the vehicle - Foley Specialist Vehicles wrote in a 2016 Facebook post, “We have just delivered a totally rebuilt 130 Defender Gun Bus to the Duke of Edinburgh for use on one of the Estates. (It has been) built to his specifications in the traditional Deep Bronze Green to an 'As New' standard. Built onto a galvanised chassis and hand-built rear body."

Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus has various uses in the military as it a big vehicle with a lot of potential variations and options.