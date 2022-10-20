Pothole, waterlogging on Delhi-Jaipur Highway: NHAI inspect stretches

HT Auto
The Delhi-Jaipur Highway, which is part of the National Highway 48, is strewn with bad stretches full of potholes and issues with waterlogging during heavy rainfall.
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2022, 13:47 PM
File photo of vehicles moving through waterlogged road after incessant rainfall at Delhi-Jaipur highway last month. (ANI)
Delhi-Jaipur Highway, which was one of India's top roads, has turned into a nightmare for commuters due to poor maintenance. After stretches of the highway got waterlogged recently due to heavy rains, top officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) visited to inspect the problematic areas on the NH48 section of the highway. The officials took stock of the road condition and also asked the contractors to complete repair work as soon as possible.

The Delhi-Jaipur Highway, which connects the national capital with capital of Rajasthan through Gurugram, runs for 225 kms through three states. It is also know as NH48, which was earlier called the NH8. Recently, there have been several complaints about large craters of potholes on the highway showing poor maintenance, besides waterlogging issues on service lane. NHAI has undertaken repair work of the highway at a cost of The cost of 913 crore.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said constructors deployed by the NHAI officials are working to improve the highway condition from Delhi to Dharuhera. Alka Upadhyaya, Chairperson of NHAI, asked contractors to build proper diversions wherever they are working on expansion of the highway, including the service lanes. To reduce possibility of waterlogging in near future, the officials also suggested for proper drainage system along the highway.

As many as three separate teams of contractors are working on the repair work of Delhi-Jaipur highway. One of them have been engaged along the 64-km long stretch that falls in Haryana, and another 161-km long stretch that passes through Rajasthan. The second stretch has been awarded to another agency for faster construction. The third contract has been awarded for construction of 15 new structures to resolve the frequent issue of traffic congestion on the Highway. 

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2022, 13:47 PM IST
TAGS: Delhi-Jaipur Highway NHAI
