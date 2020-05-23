After postponing the 2020 event, the organisers of New York Auto Show have decided to call it off altogether for this year. The organisers announced their decision through a statement issued on Friday.

The Javits Convention Centre in New York, which is home to this famous global auto show, has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, said, "Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, we feel it would not be prudent to continue with the 2020 show." He also praised the role its traditional venue at the Javits Convention Centre is playing in the ongoing fight against the pandemic. He said, "We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve."

The organisers also took to Twitter to make the announcement saying, "For the good of #NYC and safety of all auto show attendees, we’ve decided #NYIAS will take place April 2 - 11, 2021. We’ve been driving history for 120 years, and now we’re gearing up for an even greater 2021. Stay safe and we’ll see you soon."

This is the first time that the marquee event, founded in 1990, has been cancelled since the World War II. It was earlier scheduled to begin from April 10 and run till April 19. But the organisers had decided to delay the event till August over coronavirus concerns.

The international auto industry is bearing a massive brunt of the coronavirus pandemic with sales and demand plummeting to an all-time low. Even with carmakers restarting production slowly, the recovery to pre-coronavirus numbers will take a long time. In a changed scenario, carmakers are trying to gauge public sentiment, modify the way cars were sold and offering various lucrative, customer-friendly plans to boost demand.

Under such constraints, events like New York International Auto Show are also feeling the effects. Such shows give a platform to car companies to showcase their new products and technologies but with cancellations and delays, many major players have been forced to take the online route to achieve marketing goals.

Earlier, several other prominent auto shows across the world had also been called off or postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The list includes Geneva Motor Show, Detroit Auto Show, Beijing Auto Show and Paris Motor Show.