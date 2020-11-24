This Porsche Taycan EV drifts into Guinness World Records. No, literally

Porsche Taycan has entered the Guinness World Records for the longest drift with an electric vehicle. The record was set at the irrigated driving dynamics area of the the 170,000 square metre Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Hockenheimring.

The Porsche used for the record is the rear-wheel drive version of the Taycan, which is already on sale in China. Behind the wheels of the record-setting Taycan was Porsche instructor Dennis Retera who did 210 laps on the 200 metre-long drift circle without the front wheels ever pointing in the same direction as the curve. The sideways expert covered a total of 42.171 kilometres in 55 minutes. The average speed was 46 km/h.

Dennis Retera at the Porsche Experience Centre

Retera says he concentrated on controlling the drift with the steering, which is more efficient than using the accelerator. “When the driving stability programmes are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant," he adds.

The first all-electric sports car from Porsche has many other records in its name such as the gruelling 24-hour endurance run over 3,425 km on the high-speed track in Nardò, the best time in its class of 7:42 minutes on the Nürburgring and the 26 sprints from a standing start to 200 km/h at the airfield in Lahr.

Porsche launched the Taycan last year with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously in three continents. The sports car also won two prestigious awards at the 2020 World Car of the Year - the best sports car and the most luxurious among the very best in the industry.