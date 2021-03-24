Porsche Taycan 2020 getting free update for intelligent charging, drive dynamics

Porsche is rolling out free software update for its all-electric Taycan from model year 2020. The free of charge updates that will be available to customers worldwide will include enhancing of driving dynamics, new intelligent charging functions, additional Porsche Connect features as well as additional functions for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system.

The Taycan models with adaptive air suspension can now get a Smartlift function that allows the vehicle to be programmed in a way that its ride height automatically increases at certain recurring locations like a road hump or a garage driveway.

Another update includes optimised chassis control, thus improving slip control and enhancing acceleration in the Turbo S variant. With the update, the model will be able to zoom from zero to 200 km/h in just 9.6 seconds in conjunction with Launch Control, making it 0.2 seconds faster than before.

Electric Porsche Taycan 2020

In terms of intelligent charging functions, the updates include extended range of Charging Planner that makes it possible to set the charge level with which the Taycan is to reach the specified destination. The new battery-saving charging function allows reducing charging capacity from up to 270 kW to 200 kW if desired. This will result in lower battery temperature during charging and result in lower-impact charging but in a highly efficient process. Further, the 22 kW on-board AC charger will be available as a retro-fit option in selected markets by the end of the year.

Improvements on the navigation system include display of online information directly on the map as well as traffic information with lane-level precision. On connecting one' s Apple ID to the Taycan, customers can now use the Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Lyrics functions. iPhone apps will now be available in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system via a wireless connection.

Other updates include software optimisation for various control units which might need the transmission to be adapted and the drive components calibrated when the update is completed. The update is available as part of a free visit to a Porsche Centre.