This McLaren supercar offers driver to choose preferred version of aerodynamics 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 02, 2023

McLaren has finally introduced its much-awaited 750S supercar 

The marque claims that about 30% of the new model comes with new components

Under the hood, it sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine

It churns power output of 730 hp and massive torque of 800 Nm

 Check product page

The engine is mated with a seven-speed sequential gearbox

The car can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 2.7 seconds

The new McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) allows the driver to choose or save a preferred version of aerodynamics, drive, controls and transmission settings 

One can also go back to the original setting with the touch of a button!   

The model also gets a P1-inspired center exhaust outlet which gives the supercar a distinctive ascending bass
Know more about McLaren 750S in detail
Click Here