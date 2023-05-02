This McLaren supercar offers driver to choose preferred version of aerodynamics 

McLaren has finally introduced its much-awaited 750S supercar
The marque claims that about 30% of the new model comes with new components
Under the hood, it sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine
It churns power output of 730 hp and massive torque of 800 Nm
The engine is mated with a seven-speed sequential gearbox
The car can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 2.7 seconds
The new McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) allows the driver to choose or save a preferred version of aerodynamics, drive, controls and transmission settings
One can also go back to the original setting with the touch of a button!
The model also gets a P1-inspired center exhaust outlet which gives the supercar a distinctive ascending bass