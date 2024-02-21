Porsche Design unveils exclusive Honor Magic V2 RSR

Porsche Design has collaborated with Honor to unveil a special version of the Honor Magic V2, known as the RSR, which is claimed to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. This exclusive variant, initially launched in China last month, has got unique styling touches while retaining the same hardware as the standard device, with plans to expand its availability to other markets later this year.

Crafted by Porsche Design's renowned German studio, the Honor Magic V2 RSR features a distinctive shell design, highlighted by a pronounced 'flyline' inspired by the iconic hood of a Porsche 911. Finished in a shade of Agate Grey from Porsche's colour palette, the phone's rear camera housing now sports a dark titanium frame with a trapezoidal redesign, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance.

Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "From day one of this extraordinary partnership, we have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of our first jointly developed smartphone. At Porsche Design, we want to bring the unique Porsche spirit and values to life through our products."

The Honor Magic V2 RSR comes bundled with a stylus and a protective case. Additionally, this exclusive variant comes with 1TB of storage, twice the capacity of the standard model, and features an industry-first 'Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield' for enhanced scratch resistance. Despite these additions, the device remains incredibly lightweight at just 235 grams, maintaining its status as a class-leading foldable smartphone.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16 GB of RAM, the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR features a 7.92-inch foldable OLED screen and a 6.43-inch exterior OLED display. The device's camera setup is equally impressive, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera.

In China, the Honor Magic V2 RSR is priced at 15,999 yuan ( ₹1.85 lakh), but prices for international markets are expected to vary.

