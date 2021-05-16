Porsche begins virtual guided tour for exhibition on '25 Years of the Boxster'

Marking the 44th International Museum Day on May 18, Porsche has issued a virtual invitation, beginning today, to take a tour of its '25 Years of the Boxster' exhibition displayed at the Porsche Museum. The exhibition will reflect on the history of the mid-engine sports car and its importance for the brand.

The digital museum will have all the Boxster models - ancestors and family members - to mark the 25th anniversary of the roadster. All the vehicles will be presented in two- to three-minute videos and viewers will be able to navigate through the guided tour themselves by selecting which car they would like to see next.

The exhibition brings forth the history from a quarter of a century of the Porsche Boxster. There is also plenty of information about cars featuring mid-engine technology, which was used back in 1948 in the Porsche 356 “No. 1" Roadster – the first car to be built under the Porsche name.

(Also read | Over 9,000 Porsche Taycans sold in first three months of 2021)

One of the highlights of the virtual tour is the Boxster concept car from Detroit, which served as a basis for the first production generation in 1996 and was therefore the starting point for the car’s global success. There is also information on the legendary 550 Spyder - the ancestor of the Boxster with its light weight of around 550 kilograms. It was the first vehicle designed by Porsche for motorsport and the first car with the rev counter positioned in the middle.

The virtual museum will also show the 984, a small and lightweight prototype that marked the direction of Porsche's roadster concept. Its highlight is the engine installed underneath the floor panel - known as an underfloor engine. Another exhibit is the Porsche 914/4 from 1975, one of the most-produced two-seater cars with almost 120,000 units built. The museum will also show the new development of the water-cooled boxer engine using a cross-sectional model of the 986 Boxster S. Boxster Bergspyder - a one-seater sports car based on the third generation with the internal designation 981, will also be on display.

(Also see | Porsche Taycan's water projection played at Australia's Darling Harbour)

Special edition Boxster 25 Years

Earlier this year, Porsche launched the Boxster 25 years edition as a homage to the concept car from 1993. The car will be limited to 1,250 units worldwide and can also be seen in the virtual museum tour.