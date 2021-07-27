It is very common in countries all over the world for motorists to break laws and then get pulled over by police officers. But often drivers escape from the eyes of the officers standing on the roads or cover up for their illegal driving behaviour as soon as they see an officer. Not in Poland, where drivers are being tracked from the sky using drones.

A video footage from the Polish police shows a stretch of a street where various cars and motorbikes can be seen crossing a solid white line to overtake slower vehicles. However, they are completely unaware of being watched from above until a police officer intervenes and pulls over the vehicle.

(Also read | NHAI to use drone to monitor national highway projects)

These police drones seem to be smaller than regular DJI-style drone and seem to be flying high from the ground to be noticed by passerby. Those around or the busted driver can only have an inkling about a drone watching them when a police officer standing far steps in and pulls over the vehicle suddenly.