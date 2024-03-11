PM Modi inaugurates Gurugram stretch of Dwarka Expressway: Check features, speed

The inauguration of the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway marks a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the project on Monday, March 11. In addition to the Dwarka Expressway, PM Modi has alos layed the foundation for several other key projects at the event in Gurugram.

Stretching over 29 kilometers with 16 lanes, the Dwarka Expressway aims to alleviate traffic congestion and provide a smoother commute for daily travelers. The expressway boasts the longest and widest urban road tunnel in India, measuring 3.6 kilometers in length and featuring 8 lanes.

These include the Urban Extension Road-II, also known as the new Ring Road around Delhi, the Lucknow Ring Road, and the Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21, linking Chandigarh and Manali. This event witnessed the commencement of 112 national highway projects, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing the country's road infrastructure.

The Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road, is a transformative infrastructure project set to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana. Stretching over 29 kilometers with 16 lanes, this expressway is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and offering a smoother commute for thousands of daily travelers.

Originating from Shiv Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, the Dwarka Expressway traverses through Dwarka in Delhi and culminates near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, passing through sectors in Gurugram. According to NHAI, which granted the national highway status to the 28 km, access-controlled Dwarka Expressway, the horizontal alignment of the expressway is designed for speeds of around 80 kmph. The speed limit begins from Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

With an investment of ₹9,000 crore, it boasts the longest and widest urban road tunnel in India, measuring 3.6 kilometers in length and featuring eight lanes.

One of the primary objectives of the Dwarka Expressway is to provide an alternate route to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport, thereby reducing traffic on National Highway 8 by up to 50 percent. Additionally, the expressway is expected to catalyze economic development along its corridor, opening up new opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

Despite facing delays due to land acquisition issues, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took over the project in 2016, transforming it into a national highway. The expressway is designed to be access-controlled, with designated entry points on service roads to prevent traffic congestion.

The design of the Dwarka Expressway incorporates learnings from the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, ensuring a fully access-controlled corridor, three-level grade segregation at major junctions, and complete separation of local traffic. The expressway will also provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Centre in Sector 25 in Dwarka, enhancing connectivity and accessibility to this key area.

