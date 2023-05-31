The Range Rover Sport SV comes as a revised version of the Range Rover Sport SVR and gets a host of critical upgrades
The SUV gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine replacing the 5.0-litre supercharged V8
This engine along with a mild-hybrid system churn out 626 hp power and 800 Nm torque
This colossal power and torque output are 59 hp and 100 Nm more than before
It sprints 0-96 kmph in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 290 kmph
New Range Rover Sport SV is world's first car to receive carbon fibre wheels
The SUV runs on 23-inch carbin fibre wheels, weighing 36 kg
Land Rover is offering carbon ceramic Brembo brakes as option for the SUV
The SUV will be sold in the first year as Edition One model
Inside cabin, the SUV gets vibrating front seats that allow the occupants to feel the music