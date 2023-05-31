Range Rover Sport SV comes as the revised version of Range Rover Sport SVR

Published May 31, 2023

The Range Rover Sport SV comes as a revised version of the Range Rover Sport SVR and gets a host of critical upgrades

The SUV gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine replacing the 5.0-litre supercharged V8

This engine along with a mild-hybrid system churn out 626 hp power and 800 Nm torque

This colossal power and torque output are 59 hp and 100 Nm more than before

It sprints 0-96 kmph in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 290 kmph

New Range Rover Sport SV is world's first car to receive carbon fibre wheels

The SUV runs on 23-inch carbin fibre wheels, weighing 36 kg

Land Rover is offering carbon ceramic Brembo brakes as option for the SUV

The SUV will be sold in the first year as Edition One model

Inside cabin, the SUV gets vibrating front seats that allow the occupants to feel the music
