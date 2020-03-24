Plant closures to lead to a loss of over 2,300 cr per day: SIAM

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Auto industry body SIAM on Tuesday said the closure of manufacturing plants by various automakers and component manufacturers due to coronavirus pandemic would lead to a revenue loss of over ₹2,300 crore per day.

"As per quick estimates by SIAM, it is expected that plant closure of auto OEMs and components will lead to loss of more than ₹2,300 crore in turnover for each day of closure," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

All major automakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Tata Motors, Kia Motors and MG Motor India have announced temporary shutdown of plants.

Two-wheeler makers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle have also suspended production.

Besides, tyre makers and other major auto component makers too have shut down manufacturing activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. PTI MSS RVK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.