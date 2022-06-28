HT Auto
Home Auto News Planning To Buy Mahindra Xuv700? Be Ready For Waiting Time Of Around 22 Months

Planning to buy Mahindra XUV700? Be ready for waiting time of around 22 months

Mahindra XUV700 has an outstanding customer pre-orders of around 70,000 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2022, 09:57 AM
Mahindra XUV700  ( (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto))
Mahindra XUV700  ( (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto))
Mahindra XUV700  ( (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto))
Mahindra XUV700 

Thanks to strong consumer demand and ongoing dearth of semiconductor chips, the waiting time for Mahindra XUV700 has increased to as long as 22 months. The SUV that was launched in India in August last year has an outstanding customer pre-orders of around 70,000, the company's Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said in an interview. And even though the chip shortage has eased, the automaker is experiencing some supply chain issues.

While waiting period for existing models keeps ballooning, Mahindra launched the latest in its line-up a day before - the Scorpio-N. The model will be sold alongside its predecessor, which has now been renamed to Scorpio Classic. The vehicle has been priced at a starting range of 11.99 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT variant with the pricing goes up to 19.49 lakh for the Z8 L Diesel MT variant. These prices are applicable for first 25,000 bookings (Read full report).

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking of powertrains, Mahindra doesn't have a strong EV lineup as yet, and currently sells only one passenger EV - the e-Verito. Jejurikar told Bloomberg that the EV-related pain points such as range anxiety and lack of charging infrastructure still need to be addressed in the country, and Mahindra doesn't see a tipping point for EVs until between 2025 to 2027. And by then, the company expects its electric SUV sales to comprise about 20% to 25%.

Mahindra, which unveiled a new look logo last year, is currently working on defending its market share in the large-format SUV segment from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor. Mahindra had a leading revenue market share of 17.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, followed by Tata, Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, as per data from automotive business intelligence provider JATO Dynamics.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 XUV700 Scorpio-N Mahindra Scorpio-N
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient.
2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Planning to buy Mahindra XUV700? Be ready for waiting time of around 22 months
Planning to buy Mahindra XUV700? Be ready for waiting time of around 22 months
Haryana approves electric vehicle policy; offers incentives to EV manufacturers
Haryana approves electric vehicle policy; offers incentives to EV manufacturers
Cycling world record created as woman paddles 430 km in 55 hours, 13 minutes
Cycling world record created as woman paddles 430 km in 55 hours, 13 minutes
Petrol shortage: Sri Lanka begins fuel-rationing system amid crisis
Petrol shortage: Sri Lanka begins fuel-rationing system amid crisis
In pics: Newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to hit Indian roads
In pics: Newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to hit Indian roads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city