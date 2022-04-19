HT Auto
Home Auto News Planning To Buy A New Car? All Vehicles In Delhi Likely To Be Pricier Except Evs

Planning to buy a new car? All vehicles in Delhi likely to be pricier except EVs

Electric vehicles will continue to get tax benefits in Delhi under the Delhi EV Policy 2020.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 06:22 PM
Private vehicle prices powered by petrol, diesel or CNG are expected to be pricier.  (AP)
Private vehicle prices powered by petrol, diesel or CNG are expected to be pricier.  (AP)
Private vehicle prices powered by petrol, diesel or CNG are expected to be pricier.  (AP)
Private vehicle prices powered by petrol, diesel or CNG are expected to be pricier. 

Road tax for new vehicles in Delhi is likely to increase soon, as the Transport Department of the Delhi Government has recommended increasing the rates. If the recommendation is approved, the cars will become costlier in the national capital, reports Live Hindustan. All the petrol and diesel-powered vehicles are supposed to become pricier under the proposed rod tax regime. However, electric vehicles will continue to enjoy the benefit of tax relief under the Delhi EV Policy 2020.

(Also Read: This state to exempt private vehicles from paying toll tax)

The report claims that commercial vehicles, hatchbacks and SUVs will be impacted due to this price hike. It also claims that the Delhi Transport Department has set a target of raising 2,000 crore from taxes and duties in the financial year 2022-23.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It is not clear yet what will be the extent of the road tax hike if the Transport Department's recommendation is approved. Currently, the Delhi Government levies road tax on private vehicles ranging between four per cent and 12.5 per cent, depending on various factors such as mode, fuel type and price range. If a vehicle is purchased in the name of a company, the road tax on that vehicle increases to 25 per cent. Expect the road tax to be increased on the same basis.

The electric vehicles will be exempted from the road tax, as per the Delhi Government's announcement made under the Delhi EV Policy 2020. The Delhi Government aims to increase the new electric vehicle registration to 25 per cent by 2024, with a target to control vehicular pollution through this strategy.

The proposal of the road tax hike in the national capital comes at a time when the fuel price is at an all-time high range. Apart from that the economic disruption too has impacted vehicle sales. The recovery of automobile sales would be impacted due to the road tax hike, as it may hinder many consumers from buying a new vehicle.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 06:11 PM IST
TAGS: road tax Delhi EV policy electric car electric vehicle electric scooters electric motorcycle ev electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
In pics: Audi Urbansphere concept showcases future of spacious mobility
In pics: Audi Urbansphere concept showcases future of spacious mobility
Planning to buy a new car? All vehicles in Delhi likely to be pricier except EVs
Planning to buy a new car? All vehicles in Delhi likely to be pricier except EVs
Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
Volvo India announces price hike up to 4%, cars become pricier by up to 3 lakh
Volvo India announces price hike up to 4%, cars become pricier by up to 3 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city