Planning A Trip To Uttarakhand? You Could Soon Enjoy Caravan Tourism

Planning a trip to Uttarakhand? You could soon enjoy caravan tourism 

Like a home on wheels, tourists coming to Uttarakhand will be able to explore places, all the while being inside a home away from home.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM
File photo of a motorhome used for representational purpose
Uttarakhand is all set to begin caravan or motorhome tourism soon, marking the beginning of the caravan culture in the country. The state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the first motorhome prepared for this purpose during the Tourism and Hospitality Conference 2022 organised by the Department of Tourism in Dehradun.

These caravans will come with facilities of a home including full-fledged kitchen with burner, basin, fridge, microwave and storage space. It will have wash-room with commode and shower, sofa, drop-down beds, and television, among others. Number of people accommodated inside one motorhome will depend on the size of the vehicle.

Like a home on wheels, tourists will be able to explore places all the while being inside a home away from home. “Our first vehicle was for the first time launched by the tourism minister, which basically marked the beginning of the caravan culture in India," said the manager of the caravan home, ANI reported.

The state's tourism ministry is working on policies to provide the facilities of caravan tourism to tourists and are also mulling over setting up a caravan park in the state. Two vehicles have already been made for this purpose which can be used by tourists to easily complete their journey in it. “Our goal is that the number of tourists coming to the state, increases, and for that, we are trying our best to give them more and more facilities so that their visit becomes memorable," Dhami said.

The home-on-wheels for Uttarakhand tourism have been made by Delhi-based Motorhome Adventures, a 25-year-old company that builds moving houses called Caravan Moto homes. The company also manufactures personalized caravans as per orders.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: motorhome
