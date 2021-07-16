Piaggio launches electric three-wheeler range in Hyderabad

Piaggio Vehicles India has announced the launch of Ape' electric three-wheeler range in the Hyderabad city. The Ape's battery-powered range is offered in three iterations - Ape e-City FX, and Ape e-Xtra FX (with fixed electric battery) and Ape e-City (with swappable battery).

The new electric 3-wheelers were introduced in presence of Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Transport Minister, Government of Telangana, at Transport Bhavan, Hyderabad.

The new FX three-wheeler range was launched by Piaggio earlier this year. Previously, the company only sold the Ape e-City with swappable batteries. The new e-City FX gets a 48-volt Lithium-Ion battery that juices up a motor delivering 5.44 kWh (7.3 bhp) of power and 29 Nm of peak torque. The full charge range from this setup is close to 110 km.

The Ape E-Xtra FX gets a bigger 8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery delivering charge to an electric motor with 9.55 kWh/12.8 bhp and 45 Nm output. It has a top speed of 45 kmph and a full charge range of 90 km.

Commenting on the launch of the new electric three-wheelers, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, "Hyderabad being one of the biggest metro cities in India, inter-city last-mile transportation business is one of the important sources of income for a lot of locals and our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increase the earnability due to its low cost of operation & superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment and truly revolutionise the industry with the concept of "Ape goes Electric, India goes Electric."