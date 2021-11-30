Piaggio introduces all-women workforce to assemble its Apé Electrik products

Small commercial vehicle maker Piaggio Vehicles has introduced an all-women workforce on its assembly line at its Baramati, Maharashtra facility to assemble the Apé Electrik range of products. The female workforce assembles electric models such as Apé E-City and Apé E-Xtra, which come in both fixed and swappable battery versions.

Piaggio has hired the female workforce from various technical institutes located in and around Baramati. The women were then trained on the safety procedures, usage of tools, electric vehicles and the latest technology related to motor and e-box before being finally introduced to the assembly line.

(Also read | Piaggio India launches 2021 Aprilia SR scooter range, adds a host of updates)

Piaggio has redesigned the workplace to make it more ergonomically viable for the women workforce. The company believes in hiring irrespective of gender and that it is important to understand the technology and acquire the right skillsets for employees on board.

Women working at Piaggio's Baramati facility are responsible for quality control checks, fitting, assembly, electrical, and overall material management at the assembly line. Going forward, the company will have inclusion of more women at the assembly lines, plant premises and offices, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Diego Graffi, said in a statement.

(Also read | Piaggio sets up first electric vehicle outlet in Chennai)

He added that this move aims to not only empower women but also bring workforce equality in the auto sector. “In line with our group philosophy, we have created the EV assembly line that is fully operated by a female workforce. This is only the starting point and we have a long way to go," he said.

Piaggio's initiative has created employment for women in Baramati, fighting the stereotype of women working in manufacturing plants, the comapny said. "Diversity at the workplace is very important as it fosters innovation and growth," Pooja Bansal, Head of Human Resources at Piaggio, said in a statement.