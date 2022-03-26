HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Price Today Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre. Check New Fuel Rates

Petrol, diesel price today hiked by 80 paise per litre. Check new fuel rates

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fourth time this week within five days. The price of both fuel has now gone up by more than 3 per litre since latest spate of hikes began. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2022, 07:25 AM
Petrol, diesel prices today have been hiked for the second day in a row taking the price of both fuel to new highs. This is the second consecutive hike in petrol and diesel prices within five days after the oil companies offered a day's respite on Thursday. The companies have raised the price of petrol and diesel by 80 paise on Saturday, taking the overall hike in last five days to more than 3 per litre.

According to the latest hike, petrol price in Delhi today stands at 98.61 per litre while diesel will cost 89.87 per litre after an increase of 80 paise litre. Petrol price in Mumbai today has been increased by 84 paise per litre, taking the overall price to 113.35. Diesel price in Mumbai has been increased by 85 paise per litre, and will now cost 97.55 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price today has gone up to 108.02 while diesel price is at 93.01 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price has been increased to 104.43 per litre and diesel price is at 94.49 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased 4 times in 5 days in a week. It began on March 22, when the prices of petrol and diesel across the country were increased by 80 paise per litre. The hike continued the next day, increasing the prices of both the fuel by a similar margin. While Thursday was a respite, the spate of hike continued on Friday as well with a 80 paise per litre hike.

The latest hike in petrol and diesel prices are the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was started in June 2017. The last four hikes in fuel prices have increase rates of both petrol and diesel by 3.20 per litre.

On March 22, the oil companies had ended a 137-day break from daily price revision. The petrol and diesel prices were on a freeze since November 4 last year, just before the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, were announced. The revision of petrol and diesel prices resumed soon after assembly elections ended on March 10.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2022, 07:25 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel petrol price diesel price petrol price today diesel price today fuel price fuel rate
