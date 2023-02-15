Copyright © HT Media Limited
Own a Mahindra SUV? Check out details of this mega free service camp

Mahindra & Mahindra is basking in the glory of the success that its range of SUV models have brought for it in recent times. From the updated Thar and the new XUV700 to the Scorpio-N and the well-entrenched Bolero and Scorpio, Mahindra SUVs are paving the way forward for the company. On Wednesday, Mahindra announced the launch of a mega nation-wide service camp for these SUV models as part of what it calls its customer-centric initiative.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 14:13 PM
File photo of Mahindra Scorpio model. The SUV was recently updated as Scorpio Classic, post the launch of the Scorpio-N which is positioned as a distinct model. (ANI)

The Mahindra service camp - called M-Plus - will be organised from February 16 to February 26 across over 600 authorised workshops in the country. In a press statement, the company informed that customers can avail a 75-point check on each vehicle and that there would be more than 5,000 free services on offer. Additionally, there would also be a range of discounts on spare parts, labour services and accessories.

The company is also underlining its paperless service facility wherein owners of Mahindra vehicles can choose to get digital repair orders and invoices. The official mobile application may also be used to store vehicle documents and this is integrated with DigiLocker.

Mahindra has become a power player in the passenger vehicle segment and is now also looking to create a big mark in the electric vehicle space which is currently dominated by Tata Motors. The Mahindra XUV400 was recently launched while the company also showcased two of its concept electric SUVs in India recently.

But while there is a strong demand for Mahindra SUV models, there is also a significant wait period for almost each of them. The likes of Thar and XUV700 have a wait period which stretches to almost 16 months for certain variants. With the launch of the rear-wheel drive version of the Thar - at under 10 lakh, the demand and consequent wait period for this particular model is likely to go up still even though the company has time and again claimed it is working to shorten the period between booking and eventual delivery.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 14:10 PM IST
