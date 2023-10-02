Mahindra registered its best-ever SUV sales in September 2023

The homegrown automaker has sold a total of 41,267 units of SUVs last month in India

This marked a 20% growth over the same month last year, when it sold 34,262 units

Mahindra sold 214,904 SUVs between April and September 2023

This marked a 29% growth over 167,052 units sold during April-September period in 2022

Mahindra also reported that this was the third consecutive month, when the company registered SUV sales growth

Festive demand, positive consumer sentiment played key role in Mahindra SUV sales growth

Rising demand for SUVs in India too helped the automaker to post positive sales

Mahindra hopes the sales momentum will continue during the festive season and beyond

Mahindra sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, including XUV700, Scorpio etc
