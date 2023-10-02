The homegrown automaker has sold a total of 41,267 units of SUVs last month in India
This marked a 20% growth over the same month last year, when it sold 34,262 units
Mahindra sold 214,904 SUVs between April and September 2023
This marked a 29% growth over 167,052 units sold during April-September period in 2022
Mahindra also reported that this was the third consecutive month, when the company registered SUV sales growth
Festive demand, positive consumer sentiment played key role in Mahindra SUV sales growth
Rising demand for SUVs in India too helped the automaker to post positive sales
Mahindra hopes the sales momentum will continue during the festive season and beyond
Mahindra sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, including XUV700, Scorpio etc