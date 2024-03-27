Over 12,000 vehicles penalised for traffic violation in Noida during Holi

Noida Traffic Police cracked down heavily on motorists violating traffic rules during the Holi festival held on Monday (March 25). The police has issued challans to more than 12,000 vehicle owners for flouting traffic norms during the festival. The challans, which were issued in Noida and Greater Noida, mostly involved two-wheelers. Two videos went viral recently of stunts on moving scooters, both of which have been slapped with fine of ₹33,000 each, the highest on the same day.

Noida Traffic Police penalised 12,284 vehicles for violating traffic rules on Holi, out of which 8,110 cases were of people riding without helmets. The traffic violation was nearly two third of all the cases that took place on the same day. Besides riding without helmets, 906 cases were reported of people found triple-riding on two-wheelers. There has been a number of cases where two-wheeler riders were involved in stunts on public roads. It proved to be costly for three girls as Noida Traffic Police slapped hefty fine against them. The first video showed two girls playing Holi on a moving scooter without wearing helmet, while the other video showed a girl trying to enact the famous ‘Titanic pose’ on a moving Honda Activa scooter.

Noida Traffic Police also issued 372 challans to commuters for not wearing seat belts, fines to 82 vehicle owners for using mobile phones while driving or riding as well as 633 others were fined for driving in wrong lanes. 402 vehicles were penalised for violating parking rules, 337 vehicles were fined for defective number plates and 441 vehicles were issued challans for jumping red lights.

Noida Police had undertaken the initiative to conduct a special road safety campaign under the supervision of Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), during the Holi festival. The campaign was used to conduct checking at 44 locations around Noida and Greater Noida. According to Noida Police, “During the inspection, action was taken against 67 people who were found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol. The action ensured includes e-challans, seizure of vehicles, etc."

Noida Police also impounded 18 vehicles during Holi. The police issued challans to 172 motorists for driving without a licence, 306 motorists were fined for overspeeding and 79 others were penalised for noise pollution.

