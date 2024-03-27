Drunk driving, riding without helmet top traffic violations in Delhi during Holi

HT Auto
  • More than 1,500 people were issued challans for riding without helmets during Holi festival in the national capital.
Delhi Traffic Police officials conduct checking for drunk driving during Holi festival celebrations. More than 800 people were fined for driving under influence of alcohol.
Delhi Traffic Police officials conduct checking for drunk driving during Holi festival celebrations. More than 800 people were fined for driving under influence of alcohol.

Traffic violations in Delhi saw rise on day of Holi festival this year as Delhi Traffic Police issued challans to more than 800 people for drunk driving on Monday. The police also cracked down on riders without helmets and other violations of traffic rules during the festival. Cases of drunk driving saw a rise of nearly 50 per cent compared to Holi last year in Delhi. However, the number of road accidents on the day was 11 compared to 24 reported in 2023.

Delhi Traffic Police released its data on traffic violations on Holi, which showed riding without helmets topped the chart of traffic rules violated during the festival. As many as 1,524 challans were issued for this traffic violation on Monday as Delhi Police set up several barricades and check points to monitor motorists violating traffic rules, especially drunk drivers and riders without helmets. The second highest challan issued for traffic violation was drunk driving under which 824 people were penalised. In 2023, Delhi saw 559 cases of drunk driving on Holi.

Delhi Traffic Police also issued more than 1,200 challans to vehicle owners for violating traffic rules like using tinted glass on cars, driving without wearing seat belts, triple riding and more. In 2023, Delhi Police had issued challans to 7,643 vehicle owners for similar offences. Riding without helmet was top on the list last year as well with 3,410 cases.

In neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida, police cracked down on more than 12,000 vehicle owners for violating traffic rules during Holi festival. Nearly two third of all the traffic rule violations involved two-wheeler riders without helmets. Triple riding was the second biggest traffic violation reported on the same day in Noida. Some of these cases involved stunts on public roads which faced heavy fines. However, compared to Delhi, Noida saw much less cases of drunk driving on the same day. Noida Traffic Police reported only 67 cases of drunk driving in these areas on Monday.

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2024, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rules traffic violation Delhi Traffic Police

