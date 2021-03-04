Once young Elon Musk's computer test scores were so high, he had to be retested

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk, took to Twitter recently to share Elon Musk's computer aptitude test results that he took when he was 17.

Maye Musk tweeted from her social media account: ".⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom".

Maye Musk's recent tweet has garnered more than 156.5K likes and 13.3K retweets. She went to share a letter which was signed by the Director of Information Management at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

Maye Musk is known to share throwback pictures of Elon Musk on social media. Previously, she shared an image of young Elon Musk repairing an old 1978 BMW back in 1995.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO later replied that he could not afford to pay for a mechanic, so he did it himself using junkyard parts. "Could not afford to pay for repairs, so I fixed almost everything on that car from parts in the junkyard. Ironically, that's me replacing broken side window glass. The circle is complete lol," Musk replied.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced that Tesla is scaling up the production of Model S and Model X lines.