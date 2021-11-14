Ola Electric confirms it'll work on e-motorcycles, cheaper e-scooters next year

The EV startup had launched its first battery-powered scooter - Ola S1/ S1 Pro - in August this year and the model is currently being offered for test drives across cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The test rides have been arranged so that many who have reserved a unit can take a look at the product and its performance before completing the purchase process. The company plans to begin first batch of deliveries soon after the test rides are over, though a specific date isn't yet available.

The company had commenced the first sale process of its electric scooter in September while the new purchase window will be commenced on December 16 as Ola is currently 'busy fulfilling existing orders’ that it has received so far in an ‘unprecedented demand’ for its scooters.

The Ola Electric scooter is available in two trims - S1 and S1 Pro. Ola S1 has been priced at ₹one lakh and gets a claimed range of around 120 kms on single charge while S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1.30 lakh and gets a claimed ranged of 180 kms on single charge. The price of the e-scooter is ex showroom and will vary from state to state depending on subsidies on offer.