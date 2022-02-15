Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India

Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India

Okinawa currently has an annual production capacity of 1,80,000 units but the second plant will further bolster this figure.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 08:32 AM
An aerial view of the second Okinawa facility in the country.

Okinawa Autotech, a formidable player in the Indian electric scooter space, announced on Tuesday that its second manufacturing facility is now fully operational and will help the company meet with the rising demand for electric scooters. Located in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, the manufacturing facility is touted as a modern establishment which aims to further help Okinawa expand its aim of local production.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Avon E Plus
₹ 21,735 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Lite
₹ 23,364 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Mate
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Scoot
₹ 39,259 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
₹ 56,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Avon E Star
₹ 60,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Okinawa has informed that the plant at Bhiwadi will employ over 250 people across various functional areas and help the company up its production capacity which currently stands at 1,80,000 units each year from the first facility located in Alwar. There is also an increased focus on expanding customer touchpoints in metro cities as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. “The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio," says Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech. "It (the second manufacturing facility) will tremendously help in achieving our ambitious plans to remain market leaders in the Indian EV industry while also assisting in the much-needed transition to clean energy."

Okinawa is counted among the formidable players in the electric two-wheeler space, along with the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy and Ola Electric. But the electric mobility space is also a level playing field with a large number of newer players as well as start-ups expanding options available to prospective buyers.

India's move towards electric mobility is being primarily powered by electric two and three wheelers. While OEMs are also looking at more affordable electric cars, the thrust in the near future is still likely to come via two and three-wheelers.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Okinawa Autotech Okinawa EV Electric scooter e-scooter electric mobility
Related Stories
Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom Tata Nano electric car. Check details.
10 Feb 2022
Tata Motors expects its CNG car sales share to grow to 20% in next 3-5 years
13 Feb 2022
Toyota pushes EV part production at two US factories
12 Feb 2022
Mercedes to launch 2022 Maybach S-Class in India on March 3
14 Feb 2022
Mahindra announces nation-wide service camp for Thar, XUV700, other car models
14 Feb 2022
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico
11 Feb 2022
Ford Motor to return to India? What its inclusion in Centre's PLI scheme means
12 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS