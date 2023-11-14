Odd-Even rule down but not out in Delhi as AQI levels soar once again

The Odd-Even rule was scheduled to make a comeback in Delhi from Monday in the face of toxic air quality here. But last week, the decision to implement the traffic management rule for the fourth time ever was put on hold due to improved air quality at the time as well as a Supreme Court observation that such a measure was mere optics. On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister once again hinted that the rule may still be implemented.

While scant rainfall in the days leading up to Diwali had improved the air quality in Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) once again deteriorated to severe levels on Tuesday, two days after Diwali. The AQI is almost as bad in adjoining Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad as well.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Odd-Even rule has not yet been ruled out. “Today DPCC has been directed to hold a meeting with construction agencies to ensure dust control measures. Many people have questions in their minds regarding odd-even. It was decided in the meeting today that if Delhi's air reaches the Severe Plus category (450), then the government will review and take a decision by implementing odd-even," he was quoted as saying by new agency ANI. He further added that the anti-dust campaign has been extended for fifteen more days.

Vehicular emissions are often blamed as one of the major factors for Delhi's highly polluted air. But the effectiveness of Odd-Even traffic management rule has a matter of debate. The Delhi government earlier this month had said that the rule will be in force between November 13 and November 20, before putting a pause on plans.

The Odd-Even rule puts restrictions on private vehicles plying on public roads. Vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd digit are allowed to ply on alternate days and those with even numbers on the other alternate days. Critics, however, say that it has negligible impact on pollution levels and only serves to bring down congestion on roads.

