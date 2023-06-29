HT Auto
Home Auto News ‘not Reasonable. Not Achievable’: Why Us Auto Industry Is Against New Emissions Proposal

‘Not reasonable. Not achievable’: US auto industry fights new emissions proposal

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2023, 13:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Most of the US auto industry has come out with a scathing criticism of President Joe Biden administration's new vehicle emission proposal, calling it harsh and difficult to achieve. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) has expressed its reservations against what has been proposed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in a bid to drastically drop vehicle emissions till 2032.

File photo of a Tesla EV being charged. (REUTERS)
File photo of a Tesla EV being charged.

AAI is made up of carmakers like General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor - among others, and is against the EPA's proposal as it believes it is not feasible.

The EPA had proposed earlier this year that vehicle emissions should be cut by 56 per cent over 2026 levels. This would necessitate around 60 per cent of all new vehicles sold in the country by 2030 to be electric. This would also mean this figure will need to rise to 67 per cent of all new car sales by 2032.

But AAI has its very serious reservations. "EPA’s standards cannot be met without substantially increasing the cost of all vehicles, reducing consumer choice and disadvantaging major portions of the US population and territory," the group said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has proposed to invest $2 billion from last year's Inflation Reduction Act in order to speed up domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles while ensuring that the transition is smooth, for manufacturers, customers as well as workers. Under it, priority would be given to plants that have either shut shop or are close to closure.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2023, 13:23 PM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle electric car Joe Biden

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city