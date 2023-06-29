HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Joe Biden Administration Aims $2 Billion In Grants At Us Electric Vehicle Transition

Biden administration aims $2 billion in grants at US electric vehicle transition

President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it intends to invest $2 billion from last year's Inflation Reduction Act to accelerate domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles and resuscitate plants that are struggling.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2023, 13:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of US President Joe Biden at the White House. (AFP)
File photo of US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Speeding grants and other subsidies to fund conversion of existing auto plants to build electric vehicles could help the White House blunt criticism from auto makers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over proposed environmental rules aimed to help usher in the EV era.

The Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants for EVs program will provide cost-shared grants for making efficient hybrid, plug-in electric hybrid, fully electric, and fuel cell vehicles.

The Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office said the program will prioritize projects that refurbish or retool manufacturing plants that have recently stopped operations or were expected to close soon.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The goal is to preserve existing jobs, including union jobs and wages, and "work opportunities in communities that have been powering our automotive economy for decades," it said.

Ohio-based electric truck maker Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, the latest filing for Chapter 11 protection in a crop of startups that went public during the pandemic-era boom in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC), which were publicly listed companies aimed at acquiring private companies.

Also Read : Planned US car emission rules are toughest ever. Does India need these too?

The Biden administration, as part of its goal of decarbonizing the economy by 2050, is pushing the U.S. auto industry to accelerate a transition to EVs. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in April proposed rules that could result in as much as two-thirds of the new vehicle market shifting to EVs by 2032.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor and others, on Wednesday called the EPA proposal a "de facto battery electric vehicle mandate" that was "neither reasonable nor achievable."

The UAW has warned such a rapid change could put thousands of jobs at risk in states such as Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Shawn Fain, the UAW president, has campaigned to save a Jeep factory in Belvidere, Illinois, that Stellantis has put on track to shut down. The automaker has left open the possibility that the factory could get a new product with government aid.

Individual awards may be between $25 million and $500 million and funding for the grants would be available through September, 2031.

The notice of intent the Energy Department issued on Wednesday is preliminary. The notice may soon be followed by funding announcement that is similar to the notice, significantly different, or may not be issued at all, it said.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2023, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric car Joe Biden

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city