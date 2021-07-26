Doorstep diesel delivery platform Humsafar India has partnered with Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to begin home delivery of 20-litre diesel jars in Delhi NCR, called ‘Safar20’ jerry cans. The move aims to cater to customers seeking diesel in less quantities such as independent households, housing societies, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), malls, nursing homes, among others.

The company expects to clock 57,000 to 60,000 kilolitres of demand for diesel with its 20-litre jerry cans. Households or businesses with small requirements of diesel can place their orders on Humsafar's mobile app called 'Fuel Humsafar'. The app allows end-to-end tracking of the order from its placement to its delivery.

Humsafar says that its new service will be bring a transformation by providing easy and safe accessibility of diesel at doorsteps for many end-users across the state. It will ensure that they won't have to deal with fuel worries anymore and get less quantity of the fuel delivered at their doorstep. "Various establishments regularly consume small daily amounts of diesel for their needs. They will stand to benefit from this service," said Sanya Goel, Founder and Director of Humsafar India. She also highlighted that the on-demand service will help eliminate the practice of storing diesel on the premises, which can be unsafe.

Photo: Launch event of the 20-litre diesel jerry cans by Humsafar India

The Delhi-based company currently offers doorstep diesel refueling service for static or heavy equipment/vehicles through digitally operated bowser trucks across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, and Delhi NCR. Its claims that its bowsers are leakage and pilferage proof.

Doorstep delivery of diesel started in India in 2018 when Indian Oil Corporation began home delivery of the fuel through mobile dispensers at select cities. Last year, government hinted that home delivery of petrol and CNG could also get a green signal in the country. However, there has been no latest development on this.