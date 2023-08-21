HT Auto
Nitin Gadkari shares bird's eye view of the upcoming Dwarka Expressway

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has shared a video on Twitter showing the bird's eye view of the upcoming Dwarka Expressway. In the video, the minister can be heard saying that the state-of-the-art expressway will open up in three to four months for public use. The expressway connecting the national capital to Gurugram in Haryana will be the country's first elevated expressway.

Dwarka Expressway is being developed at a cost of ₹9,000 crore.
Dwarka Expressway is being developed at a cost of ₹9,000 crore.

It is aimed to reduce traffic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, which is a part of Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai section of the Golden Quadrilateral. Developed at a cost of 9,000 crore, the expressway is expected to use around 2 lakh metric tonne of steel which is 30 times more than what was used to build the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The Dwarka Expressway will have a total of 16 lanes. It will also have provision for a three-lane service road on each side for easy access and exits. It will have four interchanges, which include tunnel or underpass and elevated flyover, for this purpose. The Dwarka Expressway will also have the longest and widest urban road tunnel measuring 3.6-km in length and 8 lanes in width.

The expressway will also use around 20 lakh cubic metre of concrete which is 6 times higher than what was used to build Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building.

The Dwarka Expressway will also have high-tech traffic management systems which include Advanced Traffic Management System, Toll Management System, CCTV cameras among others.

The 29-km expressway starts from Shiv-Murti on NH-8 or the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, and ends near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, through Dwarka Sector 21, at Gurugram border and Basai. Around 19 kms of the expressway falls in Haryana while the rest of the 10-km stretch is in Delhi.

Gadkari had earlier said that the expressway will help commuters from Dwarka with an alternate route to reach the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will also help to reduce about 50 per cent traffic on National Highway 8.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Dwarka Expressway

