Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state EV batteries

The prototype facility for EV batteries is a part of Nissan's long-term vision, called Nissan Ambition 2030.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 04:53 PM
Nissan's prototype production facility for solid-state EV batteries
Nissan has unveiled its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state EV battery cells, which it aims to introduce in the market come 2028. The prototype facility is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, and is aimed to further promote the development of all-solid-state-batteries.

The prototype facility is a part of Nissan's long-term vision, called Nissan Ambition 2030. Under this, the carmaker aims to launch an EV with all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal 2028. It plans to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.

The auto maker believes that all-solid-state batteries can be reduced to $75 per kWh in fiscal 2028 and to $65 per kWh thereafter, bringing EVs on par with the cost of combustion-powered vehicles. “Going forward, our R&D and manufacturing divisions will continue to work together to utilize this prototype production facility and accelerate the practical application of all-solid-state batteries," said Kunio Nakaguro, executive vice president in charge of R&D at Nissan.

All-solid-state batteries are expected to be a game-changing technology for pushing the adoption of electric vehicles since they have an energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, shorter charging time due to superior charge/discharge performance, and lower cost. All thanks to the usage of less expensive materials. 

Nissan aims to use all-solid-state batteries in a wide range of vehicle segments, including pickup trucks, making its EVs more competitive. “Nissan has been a leader in electrification technology through a wide range of R&D activities, from molecular-level battery material research to the development of safe, high-performance EVs. Our initiatives even include city development using EVs as storage batteries," Nakaguro added.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 04:53 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV battery
