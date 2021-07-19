Nissan global motorsports director Tommaso Volpe shares that with this program the performance of Nissan's race drivers can be pushed in Formula E. “Every tenth of a second counts in Formula E, so we’re excited to see how our cutting-edge Nissan research team can enhance Seb and Oli’s already high-performing brain functionality" he said.

The programme will be coordinated by Lucian Gheorghe, a key figure in the field of brain analysis and training. Gheorghe notes that with the immense capacity that the brain has and the critical functions that it performs for race drivers, this program will only enhance it further. “In the future, could our cutting-edge research help improve the driving skills of the average driver, and inform the development of our road-going EVs? We hope so," Gheorghe remarked.