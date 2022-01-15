Nissan to begin tests of energy management system, focus on carbon neutrality

Nissan has established an energy management system in Namie, Fukushima and will soon commence verification tests.The energy management system will utilise an autonomous control system that will generate 100% renewable energy for charging electric vehicles.

Nissan has announced that it will soon start verification tests of the energy management system it has established in Namie, F. This move encompasses Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision through which the company is supporting the production of energy for local use and aiming to become carbon neutral.

The energy management system will utilise an autonomous control system that will generate cent per cent renewable energy for charging electric vehicles by sending electricity to and from them.

Nissan explained that the two key problems faced by renewable energy are fluctuations in power generation caused by weather conditions and an imbalance in electricity supply and demand. Therefore, combining large-capacity EV batteries with a system that independently charges and discharges them will allow renewable energy to be used more effectively. It will help in stabilising the grid as well.

The company conveyed that its decentralised control system will enable the town’s five electric vehicles to be charged or discharged based on the amount of electricity generated by solar, wind and hydrogen fuel cells, and the electricity demand of the town’s commercial facility. To determine the appropriate timing for recharging and discharging Namie’s EVs, the system will consider their battery status and usage patterns. The automaker shared that the system may lower the peak power consumption of the commercial facility reducing electricity costs.

It was reported last month that the automaker is also aiming to partner with local authorities in Japan to push its net-zero goal. It has reportedly partnered with trading giant Sumitomo Corp. to work with local government in Japan seeking to become carbon-free, claimed a Bloomberg report. The companies will work with local governments will introduce EVs, electricity derived from renewable sources and car-sharing systems for residents and local businesses to reduce emissions across various segments, especially in the mobility sector.

