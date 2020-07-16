Nissan Motor Co is planning a 30% year-on-year cut in global vehicle production through December as falling demand due to the coronavirus complicates its efforts to recover profitability, two sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

Japan's No. 2 automaker plans to produce around 2.6 million vehicles between April and December, down from 3.7 million during the same period last year, the sources said.

(Also read: Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV concept revealed, will take on Venue and Brezza)

Global automakers are struggling after factories were shuttered earlier this year to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Car dealerships were also closed in many countries, pummelling vehicle sales in March through May, although the fall in sales slowed in June.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.