Nissan has sold over 500,000 e-POWER electrified powertrain vehicles in Japan

Nissan has surpassed sales of 500,000 units of e-POWER electrified powertrain vehicles in Japan by the end of March.

The e-POWER system first debuted in the country on the Note compact car in November 2016 and Nissan says it has been very well received by customers since then. The Note even became the best-selling car in Japan in 2018.

The e-POWER electrified system uses an efficient gasoline engine to generate electricity for the electric motor that propels the vehicle to move forward. This drivetrain gives customers an EV-like experience with quietness and smooth acceleration. Nissan claims that that there is also the convenience that comes with a fuel tank.

In March 2018 an e-POWER version of the popular Serena minivan was launched, which was followed by the all-new Kicks SUV e-POWER in June 2020. Nissan also launched the Kicks e-POWER in some Asian markets, expanding the availability of the technology. Last year in December, the all-new Note was launched with a more advanced, second-generation e-POWER system.

Its latest offerings in e-POWER include the all-new Nissan Qashqai that recently debuted in the European market in February 2021, marking its first offering of e-POWER in the continent. At the upcoming 2021 Auto Shanghai motorshow, Nissan is set to introduce e-POWER technology in the Chinese market.

Nissan says that its e-POWER models have been acclaimed for their driving performance and features such as the ability to accelerate and decelerate by using just the accelerator pedal. They have also been rated well for powerful and responsive acceleration.

The e-POWER technology is one of the key pillars for Nissan to fulfil its electrification goal and the company plans to keep expanding the line-up. It has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle2 of its products by 2050. By the early 2030s, the company plans to have every new Nissan vehicle in its key markets to be electrified.



