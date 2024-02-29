HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Nhai May Extend Deadline For One Vehicle, One Fastag Initiative Till March

NHAI may extend deadline for One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative till March

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Feb 2024, 10:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • NHAI said that due to the ongoing PayTm crisis, the FASTAg users may be given more time to shift to One vehicle, One FASTag norm.
PayTM FASTag
NHAI is likely to extend the deadline of its One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative which aims to use single FASTag account for each vehicle. The agency may allow the extension to help PayTm FASTag users to make changes before RBI's deadline to shut down the wallet service of the digital payment platform from March 15. (PTI)
PayTM FASTag
NHAI is likely to extend the deadline of its One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative which aims to use single FASTag account for each vehicle. The agency may allow the extension to help PayTm FASTag users to make changes before RBI's deadline to shut down the wallet service of the digital payment platform from March 15.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to extend deadline for its 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative. The deadline, which was earlier supposed to end on Friday (March 1), is likely to get extended by another four weeks. The extension of the deadline could be announced to allow PayTm FASTag users resolve issues arising of the crisis faced by the digital payment platform after RBI crackdown.

NHAI's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative aims to stop usage of one FASTag for multiple vehicles or vice versa. The initiative was announced earlier this month along with a deadline to complete the KYC process which will help lock single FASTag to one vehicle only.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Komaki Xgt X One (HT Auto photo)
Komaki XGT X One
1.56 kWh 25 kmph 120 km
₹ 47,617 - 78,920
Compare
View Offers
Emflux Motors Emflux One (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
9.7 kWh 200 Kmph 200 Km
₹ 5.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy Dot One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy Dot One
3.7 kWh 105 kmph 151 km
₹99,999
Compare
Gt Force One Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One Plus
60 V / 26 Ah 25 kmph 65 km/charge
₹ 68,982 - 86,970
Compare
View Offers
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
5 kwh 105 kmph 212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force One (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One
65 km/hours 25 kmph 65 km
₹ 62,850 - 85,945
Compare
View Offers

NHAI officials said that PayTm FASTag users, who are currently in process to review its status amid the ongoing crisis, are facing problems to go ahead with the KYC process. According to one of the officials quoted by PTI, “In view of the PayTm crisis, the FASTAg users may be given more time to shift to one vehicle-one FASTag norm." The RBI had ordered to stop deposits in PayTm Payments Bank, which handles FASTag and wallet on the digital payment platform, from March 15. The PayTm FASTag users have been advised to shift their accounts to other banks before the deadline ends.

Also Read : How to deactivate PayTm FASTag, apply for fresh one - a step by step guide

Those using PayTm FASTags can continue to enjoy services even after March 15 deadline, according to the RBI order. However, it said that the PayTm FASTags will be in use as long as there is sufficient balance in the account. "No further funding or top-ups will be allowed in the FASTags issued by PayTm Payments Bank after March 15, 2024," the central bank had said.

PayTm FASTags are the largest in terms of users among all FASTags issued so far. There are around eight crore FASTag users using the facility which helps in electronic toll collection system that started back in February 15, 2021. Operated by NHAI, FASTag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to deduct toll charges directly from the FASTag account linked to the user's bank account.

First Published Date: 29 Feb 2024, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI FASTags

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.